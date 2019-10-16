|
|
Herbert Young
Visalia and Daly City - Herbert Young, 89, of Visalia and Daly City, California, passed away on October 9, 2019 from a stroke.
Born October 29, 1929 in Exeter, California, and raised in Visalia, California. He was a graduate of Visalia Union High School's class of '47.
Briefly working for PanAm, he retired from Xerox after over forty years of service as a service technician in the San Francisco Bay area.
He also served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1953. As a member of many organizations, he most cherished his time with the AOPA and attending their many conferences across the country.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary, daughters Joann, Barbara (and husband Stanley), Janice (and husband Chris), sons Alan (and wife Diane), and David. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was also survived by his sister Irene, and brother Kenneth (and wife Ana).
Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial in Bakersfield, California on the morning of October 19, 2019. Viewing from 8am - 10am, services begin at 10am followed by his burial ceremony.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019