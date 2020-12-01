Heriberto "Eddie" De Leon
Visalia -
Friday morning Eddie's long hard-fought battle with numerous aliments was complete and now he is resting in peace with his family members who have predeceased him. As he would say "Mission Complete". From his own written journal his final statement was "My God, My Rifle, My Experience in Combat Made it Possible to return to my Country, My Family, Friends, and to Society."
Eddie was born in Monterrey NL Mexico the second oldest child to Ruperto & Consuelo De Leon. He was one seven children.
He attended school in Mexico including El Pentathlon Military Academy. After graduating he worked with his father who owned an ice and beer distribution business. Eddie moved to Corpus Christi Texas in 1954 where he met wife Angelina Garcia and married.
Eddie always dreamed of being a Marine just like in the John Wayne movies he watched in Mexico. In 1957 he was drafted into the US Army and served his new country until his retirement as a Master Sergeant (E8) in 1980. His many accomplishments include becoming a US Citizen in 1964. Serving two tours in Viet Nam his decorations include 6 Bronze Stars with a "V" for Valor (5 Oak Leaf Clusters). Also, as combat wounded soldier he received 3 Purple Hearts (2 Oak Leaf Clusters)
He also received numerous other awards for Combat, Leadership and Management. Eddie and his family moved to Visalia in 1972 to begin his Recruiting duty. At his retirement in 1980 he was most proud of his nomination to Sergeant Major Academy awarded by Brigadier General Thomas E Carpenter III. That is the highest honor a Non-Commissioned Officer can receive.
Eddie's second career was with the Tulare County Housing Authority retiring as Area Manager for the Dinuba Ca. Senior Citizen Housing complex. He retired again for good in 1998.
Eddie was a member of several civic organizations, but his favorite was American Legion Post 785. This is where he and his war buddies shared all their stories.
Eddie will always be remembered as a leader and a mentor to all that met him. Whether it was civically or on a personal level you will not forget his honor, valor or caring self.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister Oralia Ayala and grandson John Tallant.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Angelina, son Heriberto "Eddie" De Leon Jr. and his wife Shari and daughter Sandra Wheeler and her husband Jeff. He had 3 grandchildren Brittney Fumia, Charles Tallant, and Adrianna De Leon with their spouses. He also had 5 great grandsons and 2 great granddaughters. Also, his siblings Susanna Castillo, Rose Lopez, America Rodriguez, Jose Luis De Leon and Servando De Leon.
A final thanks for the love and care he received from Compass Pointe Memory Care facility. Especially Donna Hurley, Alexis Martin and his buddy Nick Jones. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Visalia District Cemetery at 11 AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com