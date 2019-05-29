|
Herman E. Akin
Visalia - On May 25, Herman Elmer Akin peacefully left this world, a stark contrast to his difficult birth 78 years prior. As recounted by his mom on many occasions, he came screaming into this world on September 19 at his family's small home behind Mooney's Grove Park. He was the fifth of seven children, born to Vivian and Elmer Akin. Herman, like his brothers Billy Joe, George and Leroy, was full of mischief that let their hot-tempered natures get them into trouble. With three older sisters, Lucille, Dixie, and Glenda Jean to boss and keep him in line, Herman became a favorite sibling, uncle and cousin to many. He was known to all for his fun, good humor and on occasion wild side, for always being uncompromisingly fair, loving and willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
At a young age, Herman began working with his family on farms and dairies throughout Tulare County. As a proud graduate of Mt. Whitney, Herman started working in the floor covering trade. Later, he got his floor covering contractor's license, eventually owning his own business. He worked hard to provide for his family and retired after 45 years in the trade. Throughout his life, Herman was an avid sportsman, spending many hunting and fishing trips with his bothers, children, family and friends. Herman was also an enthusiastic sports fan and arm-chair coach, even watching the occasional game with his eyes closed. He enjoyed all things sports, especially a Broncos' or Celtic's game. The once fiery young man mellowed over the years to become a loving husband, patient dad and doting grandpa and great-grandpa. On November 7, 1970, Herman married Sandi, in his words, "the best thing that ever happened to him." Herman always reminded us that our children are often the only thing we would leave behind in this world. He will be remembered by his son Rick (Dawn) Akin of Fresno, son Keven (Mary) Akin of Visalia and daughter Jennifer (Matt) Fisher of Visalia, grandchildren Cheyenne, Christi, Stephanie, Leon, Jon and Beth, nine great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Graveside services will be at Visalia District Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Condolence can be sent to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 29, 2019