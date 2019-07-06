Herman Kong



Visalia - Herman Kong, born November 10, 1933 in Sacramento, CA passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 85. A proud resident of Visalia since 1960, he graduated from Delano High School and enrolled in the United State Air Force, where he served his country during the Korean War in the Air Defense Command ascending to the rank of Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1955. Returning from service, Herman earned his BS in Business Administration from CSU Fresno and joined New York Life Insurance Company in 1961. A Chairman's Council agent (Top 2% nationwide), he obtained his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations and eventually formed Pension Analysis & Research, a financial consulting business in Visalia. Over the following 58 years, Herman served the community as President of the Visalia Optimist Club, Charter Oak member of Kaweah Delta Hospital, Century Club Member of the YMCA, and was the Chairman and/or Managing Partner of a diverse range of businesses from software companies to hospitality to real estate development. As founding member and Developer of the Central California Chinese Cultural Center, the iconic building stands in Visalia as a monument to his desire to share the beauty of his native culture with the city he called home. A boxing fan, car enthusiast, and brilliant chef, nothing brought him more pleasure than cooking for a huge gathering of family and friends.



Our beloved husband and father is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia, daughter Kelly and her husband Daryl, daughter Tracey, son Darin and his wife CarolAnn, as well as grandchildren Miranda, Jenelle, David, Asher, and Cameron.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11AM at Belmont Memorial Park 201 N. Tellman Ave., Fresno.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 6, 2019