Hilda Maxine Adair
Visalia - Hilda Maxine Adair - Visalia; passed from her earthly home on Monday February 25, 2019. She was born February 22, 1931 in Scipio, Oklahoma to Charles Edward Stewart and Bunita Bernice Stewart. She grew up in her beloved Oklahoma and later moved to California with her family where she met and later married Willis M. Adair on September 4, 1948. They were married 70 years and had one daughter, Rhonda.
Willis passed away only six weeks ago, on January 11th 2019. Hilda obviously missed her soul mate of 70 years and without much delay she followed him to their eternal home in Heaven. He always referred to her as his Miss America whom he loved with all his heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Obed, Archie and Eldon Stewart, two sisters, Gytha Stewart and Dena Lindley.
During their years together, they worked and lived the majority of their lives in Corcoran Ca. It was always their desire to return to Oklahoma to live, which they did for eight years until great-grandchildren began arriving. Realizing family was most important, they returned to Visalia California in 2002. They were fortunate to live very long lives which allowed their "five little greats" as they referred to them, to get to know and love them; Nan and Papa-A actively participated in their great grandchildren's lives.
Hilda leaves behind her daughter, Rhonda Crabbe and husband Richard of Visalia; grandson Brian Crabbe of Visalia, granddaughter Jamie Smith and her husband Ryan of Visalia, granddaughter Lacey Arellano and her husband Kevin of Palm Desert; her five great-grandchildren; Kaylee Arellano, Payton Donley, Makenna Arellano, Collin Donley and Karsyn Arellano; Sister Patricia Johnson of McAlester Oklahoma and Brother Donnie Stewart of Portland Oregon.
Hilda taught Sunday school for years at Corcoran Missionary Baptist Church.. She had a true servant's heart - always helping others in need. She baked the best German Chocolate Cakes and they were addictive. She was a perfectionist in everything she did. She loved fishing and hunting, gardening, and homemaking. She will be dearly missed by her family, the passing of "Nan" as her grandchildren called her and Papa-A came just too close together. It's no coincidence that they had a plan to go so close together - their hearts were one and they could not tolerate to be separated for long.
We miss you already mom and Nan. The family will never be the same without you. You've "graduated to Heaven" and for that we can celebrate!
Private services will be held, interment in Bakersfield National Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com Arrangements made through Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019