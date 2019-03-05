|
Hope Heflin
Visalia - On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Hope Heflin, a loving mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 71 after battling cancer for over 30 years. Hope was born Esperanza Maria Mendez on October 18, 1947, in Mertzon, TX, to Fred and Anita Mendez. In 1960 her stepfather, Mateo Arriaga moved her and her family to Farmersville, CA.
When Hope was 18, she attended school at the Job Corps in Oregon. She worked for the IRS in San Francisco and later for the Social Security Office and Southern Pacific Railroad in Los Angeles and finally for the Tulare County Superior Court in Dinuba.
Hope was a very selfless woman when it came to her son. She always made sure that he was well taken care of. She enjoyed attending family gatherings, watching her great niece's dance recitals, and especially loved spending time with her grandson Kaden, whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and coloring in adult coloring books.
Hope is survived by her son Shawn Heflin, Leann Ross grandson Kaden Heflin of Visalia, Sisters, Kathy Patino of Farmersville, Mary and Joseph Grasso of Spokane, WA, Linda Perez of Burbank, CA, Janie and John Laney of Visalia, Brother Fred and Mercy Mendez of Copperas Cove, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hope was preceded in death by her husband Tony Heflin, Father Fred Mendez, Mother Anita Arriaga, Stepfather Mateo Arriaga, Brothers Frank Mendez, and Ruben Arriaga.
She will forever be remembered as a very strong woman, greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Salser and Dillard from 5pm - 6pm and a Rosary at 6pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10am, followed by a burial at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can me made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 5, 2019