Horace "Dean" Elliott
Horace "Dean" Elliott, age 89, went to be home with the Lord on April 13, 2020. Born February 3, 1931 to Luther Dean and Eunice Lorraine Elliott in Borger, Texas, both preceded him in death.
Lovingly and forever remembered by his wife, Francey, of 35 years. Fatherhood truly blessed Dean with his precious, always devoted Deana Lyn, (Geraldine Cardoza, 1st marriage), generously loved and guided Edwin and Steven Jeffrey (sons of Francey and Roger). Loving brother to sister Jeanette Cardoza and preceded in death by sisters Wanda Elliott, Donna Martin. "Papa" to and adored by grandchildren: Jessica, Skylar, Gabi, Scott and Tim. Loved dearly as "Uncle Dean" and an exemplary influence to all the many lives he touched.
Graduated Tulare Union High School, 1949, excelling, lettering in all sports, baseball was his love. Career,1954-1990 with So CA Edison as Lineman, City Manager, Senior Planner, Project Planning Manager, Southern CA area, Delano, Tulare.
Dean was a gifted artist, carver, woodworker. He and Francey enjoyed their ten-year project of restoring their 1911 home and building their business, visiting southwest galleries with Dean's creations. Former volunteer Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. Past President HON Homeowners' Association.
Dean was spiritually strong, unforgettably kind, witty, gave endlessly and selflessly to anyone who asked for help. He was an unabashed patriot, proud Veteran U.S. Airforce. Dean wore his Korean War baseball cap everywhere. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends.
Hospice and the staff at Lakeview Memory Care lovingly cared for Dean in our absence. Celebration of Life to be determined post Covid-19. If you wish, memorials can be made to Hospice: PCHD Foundation, 930 SW Abbey St, Newport, OR 97365, reference Dean Elliott.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 18 to May 23, 2020