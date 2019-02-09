|
Hortencia A. Espino
Cutler - I AM FREE.
I'm Hortencia A. Espino from Cutler, California and thankfully I have come to join my husband Milo Espino and sons, JR Pacillas and Steve Espino in heaven. I have left my children: Rudy Pacillas, Virgie Espino, Patsy Espino and Larry Espino, along with many grand, great and great great grandchildren on earth to fulfill their journeys in life.
I was born on August 22, 1926 and consider myself lucky to have passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Westgate Gardens was the last residence I lived and considered it one of the nicest places to reside. When I was asked why I was so happy there, my response was easy. When I was cold, they kept me warm, if I was hot, they adjusted the air. If I became hungry, I was fed. I especially enjoyed travelling the halls and to lift up other patients who carried heavy burdens or to console the patients with sadden faces. I would roll up next to them in my wheelchair and begin to sing my favorite mariachi music. Not once did they ask me to stop or to leave. Their heads would lift, their eyes met mine and their smiles were contagious.
I am not sad to leave this planet, I am overjoyed. After 92 years, the shell of my body became weaker and weaker. It would hardly keep up with my mind that still had energy to spend and help to give. My body refused to hear well, it refused to compromise. After long debates with it, I finally wished for and was granted my passing.
My time on earth was well spent. I achieved more than I ever thought I would. I helped so many people improve their lives. I have fed thousands. I have assisted in clothing hundreds. And I was awarded greatly for that. I was named Woman of the Year not only county wide but statewide also. I volunteered countless hours in the community I grew up in (Cutler, California). I expanded and joined forces with many county organizations to improve our surrounding areas. During that time, I simply felt a strong desire to improve the lives of people who didn't have the confidence or ambition to help themselves.
Do not mourn for me and don't you dare cry for me. Instead, teach more, feed more, cloth more and love more. Do not let my legacy join me in heaven when it is needed most there on earth.
Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9:30, followed at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 9, 2019