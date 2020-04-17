|
Hortencia Alvarez
Tulare - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hortencia Alvarez at the age of 65. She was born January 11, 1955 to Marcos 'Martina' Guerrero. Hortencia was raised in Tulare, graduating from Tulare Western in 1973. That same year she married Mike Alvarez.
She is most recognized from her career in the banking industry, starting with Security Pacific Bank and eventually retiring from Tucoemas FCU. Hortencia had a long list of hobbies, but what she cherished the most was spending time with her family.
She leaves behind her Husband Mike of 46 years, her two daughters Valerie Alvarez and Sandra Garcia, her grandchildren, Riann Lawler, Zachary Stephens, Peyton Stephens and David Michael Garcia, her great grandchildren, Juliet, Evangeline & Zoey Lawler. Hortencia was the third of six children and will be greatly missed by her two brothers Sam Martinez and Rudy Cortez, and three sisters, Helen Saenz, Esther Ruiz and Loretta Crow.
Closed services will be held on April 24h at Salser & Dillard at 1pm. Family and Friends are encouraged to view the services online at www.salseranddillard.com. In Lieu of Flowers, we ask that you donate to Kaweah Delta Medical Foundation, In Memory of Hortencia Alvarez, 216 S Johnson St, Visalia, Ca 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020