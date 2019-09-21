Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Bucky" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Bucky" Brown Obituary
Howard "Bucky" Brown

Tulare - Howard "Bucky" Brown, 84 of Tulare CA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Cheryl.

Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and big brother to his sister. Howard was a kind, generous man and was a friend to many.

Howard had a life long passion for old cars. His last car was a 1965 Thunderbird. He enjoyed traveling with Cheryl in their tiny motor home, having coffee with his good friends and lunch with his graduating class of 1953. He was a US Army Veteran.

Private Burial Service
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now