Howard "Bucky" Brown
Tulare - Howard "Bucky" Brown, 84 of Tulare CA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Cheryl.
Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and big brother to his sister. Howard was a kind, generous man and was a friend to many.
Howard had a life long passion for old cars. His last car was a 1965 Thunderbird. He enjoyed traveling with Cheryl in their tiny motor home, having coffee with his good friends and lunch with his graduating class of 1953. He was a US Army Veteran.
Private Burial Service
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 21, 2019