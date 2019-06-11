|
Howard Edward Bradshaw
Visalia - Howard Edward Bradshaw
Husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend.
Born November 25, 1931 in Los Angeles CA to Glenn and Helen Bradshaw.
At an early age they moved to the territory of Hawaii, where dad lived for 20 years. While living in Waikiki he experienced the attack of Perl Harbor at just ten years old. Even though the island was under Marshall law, that didn't stop him from sneaking through the holes in the barbed wire fence that lined the beach to catch a wave on his home made surfboard. Dad could build and make anything. He loved working on his '32 Ford three window coupe and did some stock car racing. With the threat of war in Korea, dad decided to enlist in the Air National Guard and served for eight years moving up the ranks to Technical Sargent as a mechanic for fighter aircraft.
While training in Amarillo Texas he met the love of his life, María Estefanita Mondragón de Aragón, at a dance social while she was going to school to become a registered nurse. Dad returned to Hawaii following his training and after a few years of corresponding with mom he became Catholic before making his way back to Amarillo Texas. Within days, he married mom and settled in Southern California to raise a family.
After working on several government contracts as a Lead, testing rocket engines for the early Mercury and Apollo spacecrafts, he decided a 9-5 job wasn't for him. Dad wanted to be his own boss. He had enjoyed a hobby while living in Hawaii, where he had ordered a beehive from the Sears catalog. This is where he met the second love of his life, "Beekeeping", and Bradshaw Honey Farm was formed. Eventually their place in Thousand Oaks CA became too small for dad's big dreams, so in 1971 he packed up his family and bees and moved to Visalia CA.
For sixty years dad tended to his bees, becoming very successful pollinating a variety of crops and selling his honey to Sioux Honey Association. Dad retired at the age of 82 and his son David, carries on the family business.
Dad was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a proud, hard working man, who loved his family. He was a man of few words, and when he spoke, people would listen.
Dad is survived by Stephanie, his devoted wife of 63 years. Also his sister, Barbara Jean Woods, five loving children; David (Teri) Bradshaw, Mona (Bill) McCall, Anna (Chris) Carl, Steven (Loretta) Bradshaw and Vicky (Mark) Day, twelve grandchildren; Jacob, Andy, our angel Katie who greeted him in heaven, Brian (Wendy), Thomas (Stephanie), Alicia (Miles), Jessica (Mathew), Matthew, Mariel (Stephen), Michael, Casey (Sara) and Kyle, and seven great grandchildren; Kaydence, Jaxen, Juliet, Cambria, Sierra, Easton and Shiloh. Also blessed with Bria, Brandon, Brittany and Hannah. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Our family would like to thank the loving staff of Quail Park, Prestige Assisted Living and the Ruth Woods Open Arms House.
Services scheduled for Thursday June 13th at St Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia. 9:30 Rosary, 10:00 Funeral Mass. Reception following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations, to St Charles Borromeo Building Fund or Open Arms House would be appreciated.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 11, 2019