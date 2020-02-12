|
Ila Jean Fry
Ila Jean Fry passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday, January 17, 2020, in Visalia, California. She was born January 17, 1926 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Jean is preceded in death by her husband Leo Edward Fry, Son Steve Fry, Grandson Christopher Souza, and Son-in-Law Rod Hartman. She is survived by her children: Sharon (Lloyd) Claytor of Shingletown, CA, Sheila Hartman of Exeter, CA, Scharlottte (Richard) Souza of Exeter, CA, Janet (Curtis) McCoy of Tulare, CA, Chuck (Lesley) Fry of Lemon Cove, CA, and Daughter-in-Law Shauna Blaszak of Kingsburg, CA. She also has 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren with one more on the way! Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12 Noon at Miller Memorial Chapel, 134 North Cypress, Woodlake, CA. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millermemorialchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020