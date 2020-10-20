Ina Buchmann Glentzer
Ina Buchmann Glentzer was born, raised and lived in Tulare County. She graduated from Elderwood Elementary School, Woodlake High School and College of the Sequoias. Ina then earned her teaching credential through Fresno State College. She began her teaching career at Elderwood Elementary and then taught a few years at Sequoia Union in Lemon Cove. She is most remembered for the many years she taught kindergarten in Woodlake.
After retiring, Ina and husband Kenneth began their world travels, but always with a purpose. They always went to destinations where they could provide help and support for missionaries serving there. They were a blessing to people on four different continents.
Their mission trips came to an abrupt halt when Ina suffered a massive stroke that left her bedridden the last two decades of her life. "Don't have a stroke. It's no fun" she would say. Ina was always kind, caring, polite, dedicated Christian lady. All of these wonderful traits remained after the stroke. Ina continued to be who she always was. She lived above the difficult circumstances she faced in life.
The family can't say thank you enough to the staff at Linwood meadows Care Center for all their care for Ina the past 23 years.
Ina was preceded in death by her sister Verbena, brother Daniel, Husband of 64 years Kenneth, and daughter Carol. She is survived by her sister Barbetta, her daughter Peggy (husband Robert), and son Keith (wife LaVonne), eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Ina is missed by all of them.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parkside Chapel, 3200 E. Walnut Avenue in Visalia on the grass behind the buildings.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371