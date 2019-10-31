|
|
Ira "Fern" Anderson
Visalia - Ira "Fern" Anderson, 93, of Visalia, CA, passed away on October 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on November 7th at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 9 am on November 8, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, followed by interment at 2 pm at Dunlap Cemetery.
Fern was born in Peacock, Texas on May 9, 1926 to Ira and Etta Burris. She was one of nine siblings. She graduated from Idaloo High School in Texas and was an avid basketball player. She was incredibly resilient and independent as she experienced adventures and travels that led her from Texas, to the state of Washington to work at the factories building war planes during WW II and on to California to start to pursue a nursing degree. The nursing degree plan was derailed the day she met her future husband James Dale Anderson.
Fern was married to James Dale Anderson on July 10, 1945 and they were married for 66 years before his passing in 2013. Fern and Dale made their home in Dunlap, California after his retirement. They shared many memories traveling the states in their RV and she always said yes to the adventures he suggested.
Fern was an avid baker, seamstress, and all around handy woman. She spent many years as a Sunday school teacher and helped Dale as a Royal Ambassador taking young boys on camping trips in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. Her love of books and reading continued even up until her passing. Her biscuits and pies were second to none and she enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren the recipes.
Fern is survived by her son and his wife, Noel and Rosie Anderson, grandchildren; Lori Christensen, Bill Lindquist, Ron Lindquist, Greg Lindquist, Rebecca Horder, Vanessa Anderson, Patricia Hamilton, and 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchild.
Fern is preceded in death by her husband James Dale Anderson, her daughter, Della Lindquist. Also her siblings; Jack Burris, June Ingram, Maxine Bradley, Cuma Moore, Susie Morgan, George Burris, Bobbie Brooks, and Harding Burris.
The family of Fern Anderson wishes to thank the care givers at Sierra Village for the loving care they gave her over the past 4 years. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019