|
|
Irene (Liddi) Bargovan
Visalia - Irene (Liddi) Bargovan was received by the Lord on February 1st. She passed away peacefully with her daughter, Diane, at her side.
Irene was born in Visalia on April 25, 1926, to Frank Liddi and Grace Sciacca Liddi, Italian and Sicilian immigrants.
Irene enjoyed her childhood growing up on East Tulare Ave., once known as Little Italy, with her brother Mike and many Italian immigrants who started families and made their homes on Tulare Avenue, Bridge, and Burke streets. These included many aunts, uncles, and cousins from Mama Sciacca's side of the family as well as lifelong friends.
She attended Washington Elementary, Sierra Vista, and Visalia Union High, and graduated in 1944. While at Visalia Union, she was class treasurer. She was active on the reunion committee and enjoyed keeping in touch with lifelong classmates.
Irene began working right after high school graduation. She started at Security Pacific Bank and worked at several banks until her retirement from Wells Fargo. Irene loved her customers. Getting to know so many people throughout her years in banking was a highlight for her.
In addition to loving people, Irene expressed care and warmth to her cats and dogs over the years. She delighted in the companionship of her pets, and they adored her as well.
Irene reveled in gardening and planting flowers. She had a talent for flower arranging, a knack for picking out perfect birthday/Christmas gifts, and a keen eye for style and color.
She enjoyed her Acorn Garden Club as well as her research investment group. She was a member of the Sons of Italy lodge.
Cooking was an art in which Irene certainly excelled. Gleaning her mother's Italian recipes, she carried on the family tradition at Christmas for many years. It was a labor of love she relished every Christmas season.
Irene met her husband, Peter Bargovan, a civil engineer from Detroit, Michigan, at a Sequoia Field dance. They married on June 29, 1947. They spent many happy years together before their daughter, Diane, was born. Peter passed away when Diane was just 11 months old. In spite of her grief, Irene turned her energy and devotion to raising Diane as a single mother. They had a very special relationship. In recent years, Diane was honored to give back, by taking care of her mother. Diane showed the same devotion she had received until the moment Irene passed.
One of the many things we will remember is how Irene thought of others before herself. She was soft-hearted and kind. Even when she was not feeling well, she expressed concern for others.
She will be dearly missed.
Irene is survived by daughter Diane; nephews, Mike Liddi, Melvin Souza, Phillip Souza; niece, Jennifer Liddi Kramer, a great-nephew, great-nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by parents, Frank Liddi and Grace Sciacca Liddi; brother, Mike Liddi; and husband, Peter Bargovan.
A viewing will be held 4pm Wednesday, February 12, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, with the Rosary to be prayed at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am Thursday, February 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by burial at Visalia District Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020