Irene Lake Brackett
San Luis Obispo - Irene passed away peacefully in San Luis Obispo, California on May 27.
Irene will be remembered by her family as a graceful, thoughtful, and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Irene was born on February 13, 1923 in Brawley, California to Henry and Mary Sanford where her parents homesteaded and owned a melon farm. After graduating from Brawley High School in 1941, Irene attended UCLA and graduated in 1945 with a teaching credential. In 1944, she married Visalia-native Earl Otto Lake. After being stationed in San Francisco during World War II, the two moved to Visalia where they would live for over 50 years, raise two daughters, Bonnie and Beverly, and own and operate Lake's Interior Decorating together.
After Earl's passing in 1995, Irene remarried John Brackett in 1997. Together they enjoyed traveling, cooking, and doting on their grandchildren while splitting time between Cayucos and Visalia until his passing in 2002.
Irene was an accomplished pianist, an avid gardener, and a fiercely competitive golfer and bridge player. She loved to travel, especially to visit her cousins in her mother's native England. Irene was active in the American Association of University Women, Women's Club, and the Visalia County Club where she shot a hole-in-one in 1969. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Piatek (Lee) and Beverly Tuaolo (Afa), four grandchildren, Alexi, Katherine (Dylan Williams), Caroline, and Nicholas (Katrina), and two great-grandchildren, William and Amelia Piatek.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 5, 2019