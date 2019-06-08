Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 W. Goshen Avenue
Visalia, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
608 N. Church Street
Visalia, CA
Visalia - Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10. 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church Street in Visalia on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 8, 2019
