Isabel Lozano
Visalia - Isabel Lozano was born in Colorado in 1926 and went to meet the Lord on September 26, 2019.
When I come to the end of my journey and I travel my last weary mile,
Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned and remember only the smile.
Forget unkind words I have spoken; Remember some good I have done.
Forget that I ever had heartache and remember I've had loads of fun.
Forget that I've stumbled and blundered and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles and won, ere the close of the day.
Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day, But in summer just gather some flowers and remember the place where I lay.
And come in the shade of evening when the sun paints the sky in the west, stand for a few moments beside me and remember only my best.
Mom leaves behind two daughters, Elizabeth Braden and Lillian Young; one son, Andrew Lozano (Susan); her grandchildren, Lisa, Erick, Beth, Thomas and Nathan; 9 great grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter and another on the way. Mom is preceded in death by her son, Diego Lozano.
Thank you all at Kaweah Manor for the care and love you showed mom. Thank you Optimal Hospice for the comfort you provided mom at the end of her life. She was at peace when she took her last breath. As per mom's request no services will be held.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 1, 2019