|
|
Isabel "Vel" Serrato Hernandez
Visalia - Isabel Serrato Hernandez, 79 of Visalia, CA passed away on October 2, 2019 in Visalia, CA due to a brief illness.
Isabel was born in Visalia to Maria Matamoros Serrato and Refugio Serrato on July 12, 1940. She went to school at Crowley Elementary in Visalia. She married the love of her life Dario Hernandez on August 14, 1976 in Visalia. Isabel enjoyed being a homemaker for her family, she especially found joy in helping to raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed music, her novelas and her favorite food dishes. Isabel was a brave, humble and a caring woman with a compassionate heart. She was always ready to give to others and put them first with her loving way. She had a beautiful smile and her harmonious laugh will stay with us forever in our hearts. Isabel will be missed dearly by all.
Isabel is preceded in death by her husband Dario, stepsons Ruben and Bobby Hernandez. Her parents Maria and Refugio Serrato. Her siblings Isabel (the first), Jennie Serrato and Connie Herrera. Brothers Jose, Juan, David, Ray (Cuco) and Louis Serrato.
Isabel is survived by her brother Tino (Mary) Serrato and sister Jessie (Pochita) Serrato, stepdaughters Virgie Perez and Helen Hernandez and brother-in-law Ricky (Elsa) Hernandez as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family of Isabel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who helped in caring for her during her time of illness, Delta Nursing & Rehab Center and Optimal Hospice.
Catholic Rosary will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia, CA. Visitation beginning at 4:00pm and Rosary at 6:00pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, CA with Burial to follow at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019