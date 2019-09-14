|
Ivan W. Packenham
Visalia - Ivan W. Packenham, 88, entered into Heaven on August 22, 2019 after passing away at home surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Ivan was born March 13, 1931 in San Diego, CA to Ivan Lee Packenham and Caroline (Gillman) Packenham. He attended St. Catherine's Military Academy, graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena and spent 2 years in the Navy Reserve.
He also graduated from Pasadena City College and worked as a private investigator during which time he met a petite beauty named Mercy Aguilar at a Catholic church social in Pasadena, CA. Knowing a good thing when he saw it, he married her a year later on November 28, 1959 at St. Bede The Venerable Catholic Church in La Canada, CA.
Ivan earned his law degree from Southwestern School of Law in Los Angeles, CA. In 1961, Ivan and Mercy welcomed little Evelyn, the first of their four darling daughters, and learned that same day that Ivan had passed the bar. Karen came along 2 years later, followed by Vicky in 1966, the same year the family moved from Pasadena to Visalia. Baby Brenda completed the family of six not long after.
Ivan worked for Tulare County Counsel and the Tulare County Public Defender's Office before establishing his own criminal defense law practice in Hanford, CA. He commuted every day from Visalia until he retired in 2010.
Ivan was an enthusiastic Toastmaster for a number of years. He was an avid reader who also enjoyed fishing, hiking, playing tennis with his family and shopping at Togni-Branch on Main St. He served as a Lector for St. Mary's Catholic Church, was a Christopher, and minister of the Holy Eucharist.
Ivan is survived by his devoted wife, Mercy, of nearly 60 years, his daughters Evelyn Harper-Machado (Mike) of Visalia, Karen Unger (Scott) of Kailua Kona, HI, Vicky Roberts of Visalia and Brenda McCormick (T.J.) of Las Vegas, NV.
Papa Ivan aka Papa Bear, also leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Brian, Kevin (Jenny) and David Harper, of Visalia, Sam (June), Hannah and Jake Unger, of Kailua Kona HI, Alec, Blake and Cambria of Visalia, 2 great-grandchildren Logan and DeeAnna Harper of Visalia, his brother Lawrence Packenham of Camarillo, CA and several nieces and nephews including Ray Andrade of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Andy Harper of Visalia.
A heartfelt thank you to the awesome Hospice nurses at Kaweah Delta and to the wonderful staff at Westgate Gardens, for your compassionate care of our Dad.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia. Reception immediately following.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 14, 2019