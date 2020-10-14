1/1
Jack D. Guthery
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack D Guthery

San Joaquin Valley - Jack D. Guthery, a life-long resident of the San Joaquin Valley, was laid to rest on October 8, 2020 at the age of 83.

Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is predeceased by wife Brenda Guthery, who passed away May 4, 2020, and survived by his son, Sean Guthery of Boise ID; his daughter, Brenda Barnard of Bethel Island CA; his grandchildren, Alejandro Guthery and Kayla Guthery; lifelong pals, and a community of heartbroken friends.

Jack was born in Girard Texas on October 14, 1936 to JD Guthery and Pauline Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1956-1960 and a retired custodian for the Visalia School District. He was a passionate steel guitar player since the age of 15.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any Military Veteran Charity. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved