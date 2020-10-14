Jack D Guthery
San Joaquin Valley - Jack D. Guthery, a life-long resident of the San Joaquin Valley, was laid to rest on October 8, 2020 at the age of 83.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is predeceased by wife Brenda Guthery, who passed away May 4, 2020, and survived by his son, Sean Guthery of Boise ID; his daughter, Brenda Barnard of Bethel Island CA; his grandchildren, Alejandro Guthery and Kayla Guthery; lifelong pals, and a community of heartbroken friends.
Jack was born in Girard Texas on October 14, 1936 to JD Guthery and Pauline Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1956-1960 and a retired custodian for the Visalia School District. He was a passionate steel guitar player since the age of 15.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any Military Veteran Charity. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com