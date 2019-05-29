Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
9 Iron Restaurant located at the Tulare Golf Course
Tulare - Jack Monroe Fiskin II September 20, 1947 - May 21, 2019. Jack was born in Lynwood Ca, his parents were Jack Monroe Fiskin and Kathryn Fiskin. He is survived by his wife on 46 years, Thea Fiskin, children Josh Fiskin and Kristen Fiskin, grandchildren Maegan and Joseph Fiskin, sisters Lynda Taylor St James and Dianna Fiskin. Jack worked for Southern California Edison for 28 years. As a young man he enjoyed surfing and snow skiing, after his retirement his passions were golf and poker. Jack did not want a memorial service or people wearing black so to honor his wishes we are having a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at the 9 Iron Restaurant located at the Tulare Golf Course. All Family and friends are invited. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 29, 2019
