Jack Stewart Sisler
(1924-2019) - Jack Stewart Sisler, who was born on January 24, 1924, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Fresno, California, to John Albert Sisler and Mary Etta Gerard, he was a graduate of Visalia High School, and played on the football team. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps while attending College of the Sequoias. Jack rose to the rank of sergeant and served as an instrument technician while stationed in England. Sergeant Sisler and his fellow soldiers repaired their 100,000th damaged aircraft instrument in under seven months, which was a record at that time. After serving in WWII, his first job was working as an orchid grower in his father's orchid business in Oakland, CA. After this, he and his wife and first two children returned to Visalia, CA, to join his father's fruit and packing business in Exeter, CA. He remained in the farming business for the rest of his working life. Jack was preceded in death by his son Stewart, his granddaughter, Tracy, his sister, Betty Pryor, and wives, Marilyn Sparks and Norma L. Cook. He is survived by two children and their spouses, a daughter, Norma Simmons(Dean), and a son, Robert Sisler(Suzy), 4 grandchildren, Alex Simmons, Whitney Sisler, Jeff and Gary Sisler, and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack was a lifelong 49er fan, celebrating the good and the bad. He was known for his hearty laugh and a strong bingo calling voice. His last years were spent at Solstice Senior Living, and a brief stay at the Renaissance House in Fresno. Jack cherished his friends and was the happiest when he was enjoying his family.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 31, 2019