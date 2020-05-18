Resources
Coquille, OR - Jackie W. McClain, born December 7, 1946 in Delano, California, passed away May 7, 2020 at his home in Coquille, Oregon, at the age of 73.

Jackie worked many jobs during his life, including that of an insurance broker in Visalia, California for 25 years, which was his final job before retiring and moving to Oregon, where he spent the remaining years of his life. As a young man, he served in the military, and throughout his life, he enjoyed camping, golf, and creating bronze sculptures.

He is survived by his wife Georgette, and his two sons, Brodie, and Ryan, and his seven grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 18 to May 23, 2020
