Tulare - Jacob Aaron Garavito was only 22 years old when he entered Heaven on April 25th, 2019. He was born on January 17th, 1997 to his adoring mother Sylvia Falcon who treasured him with all her love and his father John Garavito Sr. Jacob is survived by 5 sisters and 4 brothers who loved him with all their hearts. He had 4 nieces and 8 nephews who will remember him always as their affectionate "Uncle Jake". Jacob had many aunts and uncles, his dog Tookie and is preceded in heaven by his niece Amelia Meraz and his beloved Grandma whom he called 'Mother'. He was a student at COS in Visalia where he was studying to become a Physical Athletic Trainer but above all, he was a 'Full-Time Gamer' who enjoyed bonding with friends over their shared interest in online video games. Jacob was employed at Target (Tulare) where he made many friends who will miss his contagious smile and charismatic personality. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. A viewing will be held on Tuesday May 7th, from 4pm-7pm followed by a Rosary from 7pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on May 8th at St Aloysius Church at12 noon. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 2, 2019