James "Jim" Arthur Morrelli
Tulare - SFC James "Jim" Arthur Morrelli, 74, of Tulare, Ca, passed peacefully May 29, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Jim was born to Arthur and Pauline Morrelli, January 5, 1945 in Dinuba, Ca. He graduated from Orosi High School in 1962 and attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Jim spent his life living in the Central Valley of California. His last years spent comfortably in Tulare.
He is survived by daughter Keri Morrelli, son Ryan Morrelli (wife Laura), and two precious grandchildren, Kyla Grace and Zachary Ryan. He also leaves celebrating his memory, mother Pauline Morrelli, sister Suzanne Harrell (husband Dan) and sister Patty Tapney (husband James). Jim is survived by a large, loving group of close family members including his uncle Paul Morrelli (wife Marylou), aunt Emma Morrelli, uncle Cecile Carey, cherished cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Jim's love was not confined to family. He shared much of himself with others including his late wife Michelle, her son's Alex and Douglas Tristaro (and their families), fiancé Bonnie Shaffer and many close friends he made during his decades of service with the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by Arthur Morrelli (father), Michelle Morrelli (wife), and best friend Roger Gamble.
Jim joined the CA Army National Guard in 1965 as an enlisted Infantry soldier. Eventually he rose to the rank of Captain. Within a year he decided he did not want to be an officer and returned to his former enlisted rank. At the end of his military service, Jim was Readiness NCO at Alpha Co, 1-185th INF, Visalia. Upon retirement from active duty, he continued his service to his country in the role of Family Support Contractor which positioned him throughout Tulare, Kern and Fresno Counties. Jim's service to his country, his soldiers and their families spanned over five decades.
Jim will be remembered fondly for his ability to make people smile. He had a classic talent for telling jokes, always getting the punch line correct and getting people engaged in conversation. His love for the great outdoors was instilled at a young age and continued throughout his entire life. Whether that translated into keeping an immaculate yard, fishing local lakes, streams and piers, backpacking our beautiful mountains, or just spending time on the putting green.
An Honor Guard service is scheduled for June 13th, 9:15am Bakersfield National Cemetery, Cremation Service, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203. A reception will follow at Gateway Church in Visalia, Ca, at 12pm. Chaplain Marc Unger will officiate the ceremony. Flowers can be sent directly to Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203 to arrive by 8:15am on the 13th. Donations may be made to the America . The family would also like to thank Kindred Hospice and the Veterans Administration for their support. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 8, 2019