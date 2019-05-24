|
James Britten
Exeter - Born in Exeter to Lynn and Martha (Pruner) Britten on October 25, 1947, James passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 71. Known affectionally by many nicknames, Ed, Eddy, Moss, Jim, Natural or Natch, he spent his childhood in Exeter and graduated from Exeter High School in 1965. He would eventually move to Fresno with the love of his life, Sandy.
After moving to Fresno and spending a few years philosophizing on the campuses of Fresno City College and Fresno State, James began his 36-year career at Pittsburgh Plate Glass, becoming actively involved in the local union.
James was a free spirit, quick to share a laugh, a smile and conversation with the family he loved, complete strangers, and everybody in between. His many interests included music, coffee, finding a good IPA, Apple gadgets, movies, sports, politics, literature and just working in the yard.
James is survived by Sandy, his beloved wife of 48 years, sons Benjamin Britten of San Francisco, Nicholas and wife Shannon Britten of Santa Rosa, and daughter Emily Britten of Fresno. James is also survived by brothers Steven Britten of Exeter, Bill and wife Ronette Britten of Three Rivers, Ken and wife Diana Britten of Exeter, Tim and wife Chinayo Britten of Portland, Oregon, and sister Carol and husband Ron Holman of Visalia. He is survived by grandson Trentyn Rosing.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 23, in Exeter.
