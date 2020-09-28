1/1
James Burkdoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Burkdoll

Visalia - James Gordon "Corky" Burkdoll

September 11, 1934 - September 17, 2020 - 86 years.

Born in Dinuba, CA to parents Ralph and Lula Burkdoll September 11, 1934 and resided his entire life in Tulare County until he passed away on September 17, 2020. One of his legacies was his candor in educating students on the foundations of America and the US Constitution for 34 years at Washington Junior High in Dinuba where he also taught industrial arts as the wood shop teacher the last few years of his tenure. He attended Cutler-Orosi schools as a youth and after graduating Orosi high school, he served in the US Navy aboard the Oriskany CVA34. He served in the US Forest Service for 35 years as the Fire Patrolman on the Hume Lake District of the Sequoia National Forest. He was preceded in death by Judy Burkdoll, his wife of 59 years and his grandson Albert James Burkdoll. He is survived by 2 sons, Todd and Brett Burkdoll, and his daughter, Keri Cochran, along with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He had integrity, was genuine, and a great father. His influence and great memories live on with us, his children.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved