James Burkdoll



Visalia - James Gordon "Corky" Burkdoll



September 11, 1934 - September 17, 2020 - 86 years.



Born in Dinuba, CA to parents Ralph and Lula Burkdoll September 11, 1934 and resided his entire life in Tulare County until he passed away on September 17, 2020. One of his legacies was his candor in educating students on the foundations of America and the US Constitution for 34 years at Washington Junior High in Dinuba where he also taught industrial arts as the wood shop teacher the last few years of his tenure. He attended Cutler-Orosi schools as a youth and after graduating Orosi high school, he served in the US Navy aboard the Oriskany CVA34. He served in the US Forest Service for 35 years as the Fire Patrolman on the Hume Lake District of the Sequoia National Forest. He was preceded in death by Judy Burkdoll, his wife of 59 years and his grandson Albert James Burkdoll. He is survived by 2 sons, Todd and Brett Burkdoll, and his daughter, Keri Cochran, along with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He had integrity, was genuine, and a great father. His influence and great memories live on with us, his children.









