James Doucette
Tulare - The Doucette Family regretfully announces that James Homer Doucette, 79, of Tulare, California, passed away on March 2nd, 2019.
He was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on May 19th, 1939 to Ovilla Raymond & Margaret Rose (Campbell) Doucette, the youngest of six sons. He was born and raised in Brainerd through his grammar and middle school years. In 1954, his parents decided to join his older siblings in the much warmer climate of California. He attended El Pacheco High School in Los Banos and graduated in 1958. He then attended San Benito College Prep. when the war in Vietnam began. James enlisted in the Army in 1958, completed Basic Training and was stationed in Panama as a Military Police Officer. When his re-enlistment came up in 1962, James decided to return home and continue his career in Law Enforcement.
His career with civil law enforcement began with the Merced Police Department in 1963. In April 1965, he was hired with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department as a patrol deputy. In 1966, a fellow co-worker, and close friend set him up on a blind date at Merle's Drive In, Visalia, with Mary Semoes. After a short courtship, on June 7, 1967, the new couple was married and established their first home together in Tulare, Ca. They began to grow their family in 1969 with the birth of their daughter Loriann Marie. Two years later their first son Douglas Alan was born. The following year they were blessed with another son Michael Lorne.
Jim loved working for the Sheriff's Department and accepted any assignment that was given to him. In 1967, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to Headquarters Patrol. In 1975, he was again promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned to several different assignments. The greatest stories he told came from his assignment and duties while he was in charge of the Search and Rescue Team. Jim's greatest joy while working for the Sheriff's Department was the ability to serve his community and work with a department that treated its members like family.
After 32 years of service to the citizens of Tulare County he retired in 1997. Jim made the transition to the civilian life by spending time with his wife, and kids. He was able to spend countless hours golfing with his wife, family, and friends. Jim enjoyed spontaneous long trips with the family, driving the scenic route anywhere while exploring the countryside and landmarks. He especially enjoyed spending extended stays with his wife at their retirement home in Morro Bay. During the weekends, and special events, you would always find him cooking something up by the gallons to share with family and friends. His Clam Chowder, and Choppino was his biggest requested food item by many.
In November of 2014, Jim lost his wife of 46 years to a tragic fire while getting ready to move into their new retirement home. He spent the remainder of his years spoiling all of his grandchildren and continued to take several trips to the coast. In 2018, Jim was able to take a cruise to Alaska with a longtime acquaintance, and girlfriend Cathy Kimport.
Jim is survived by his brother Gerald Doucette and his wife Rae. Also his Children; Loriann (Dave) Weinstein, Douglas (Shawna) Doucette, & Michael (Ashley)Doucette. He loved, cherished, and adored his grandchildren Makaila, Kimberly, Dominic & Braden. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary, his parents Ovilla & Margaret, and his brothers Jack, Boyd, Don, and Marcel.
Funeral Services will be held on March 22nd, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church at 10:30 a.m. A memorial luncheon with be held afterwards to share stories and memories.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019