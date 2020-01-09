|
James Douglas "Jim" Gist
Family and friends are deeply mourning the loss of James Douglas "Jim" Gist who passed into the arms of his Creator on Sunday, January 5, at the age of 63, after suffering complications of pneumonia.
Jim was born on May 18, 1956, the middle child of Cecil LaBarre Gist and Joan Kelly Gist. The Gist Family were early pioneers in Tulare, and Jim was quite proud of his heritage which included farming and a love for adventures in the high Sierras. Jim carried on the family tradition with a career in farming throughout his life. While still a young boy, Jim learned to work hard hoeing weeds, irrigating, and even driving trucks and tractors on the farm. As a young man he started his own business in custom farming which eventually led to running farm management services all over Tulare County.
A true believer in Christ, Jim rose early every morning to have a time of Bible reading and prayer with his beloved wife Sheri. As a result, he left a legacy of his thoughts and written prayers in many journals which are now a treasured possession for his children.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cathlin Gist Kruse. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheri, and his brother Chris Gist of Visalia. His four children and their spouses are Kelly and Marc Rietema, Kasee and Eric Lytle, Craig and Brittny Gist, and Colleen and Josh Van Boven. Jim and Sheri are blessed with many dear grandchildren; Colton, Quincy, Kelvin, Cody, and Katrin Rietema; Chase, Daisee, and Tori Kausen; Connor and Gunnor Gist; Chloee, Braydon, and Kailee Van Boven; and recent additions, Triston, Sami, Jessie, and Kobe Lytle.
Jim had a servant's heart and has been a faithful caregiver for Sheri since the mid 1990's when she suffered the ill effects of a brain tumor. He was the solid, unchanging rock for his large family. He saw to it that everyone had the tools they needed to succeed in life, and more importantly, to follow him in his faith in God. When it came to child discipline, Jim said his policy was to always say "No" to every question. Then he would take his time to consider whether to let his kids do what they were asking! Often he would "just happen" to be sharpening the kitchen knives when the girls dates would arrive; just a hint for them to know who was in charge!
Jim served his church in multiple leadership roles, and the community as a prominent board member of the Care Pregnancy Resource Center for many, many years. He deeply felt the importance of advocating for mothers and unborn babies in crisis. He followed his parents' example in leisure time with the family, making it a priority to spend as much time as possible at his vacation home at Shaver Lake. Water skiing, boating, and cooking all the meals at the beach are cherished times, and memories that will endure. In later years, Jim and Sheri spent almost every weekend at Shaver and viewed the church there as their church home. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be sent to: Care Pregnancy Center 916 W Main St.Visalia, CA 93291
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Monday, January 13th at: Parkside Chapel 3200 E Walnut AveVisalia, CA 93292
There will be a reception to follow at a different location.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020