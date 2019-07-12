Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of James E. Page announces his passing on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the age of 80 years.

Jim was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Suellen L. Page

Jim is survived by His children, Cindy Hembre and Downey Page and his 2 grandsons, Derek and Tanner Page. Jim is also survived by sisters Dorthy Leeper and Wilma Humphrey.

A Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 P.M., at the Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 12, 2019
