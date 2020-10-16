James "Jim" Edward Hart



Riverbank - James "Jim" Edward Hart of Riverbank, CA passed away at the age of 74 in Modesto, CA on September 18, 2020. Jim was born on June 12, 1946 in Visalia, CA to his loving parents Joseph and Eleanor Hart. Jim was married to Norma Frank Hart for 51 years and together they had 3 beautiful daughters; Sandy (Dan) Cummings, Teri (Michael) Standley and Alayne Murphy. He is also survived by his two brothers John Hart and Robert Hart, and grandchildren; Quinton, Alex, Devin and Oliver.



Jim was a man who was full of life, whether fishing in Alaska, traveling with his "partner in crime" Norma or just spending time at the family cabin. Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, and a wonderful grandpa. He is a graduate of Redwood High school ('64) and Cal Poly, Pomona ('68). Jim retired from Dupont after working for 35 years. Jim was also a Past Master of the Riverbank Masonic Lodge #459, past member of the Stockton Scottish rite, Modesto York Rite, Royal Order of Scotland and a Shriner. Lastly, he was also a member of the Beyer Band Boosters.



A service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 starting at 11am. Final resting place Exeter, CA.









