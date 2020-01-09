|
|
James Howard Bailey
James Bailey, (known as Jim to all that knew him) passed away on January 4, 2020 in Visalia, California. He recently celebrated his 80th birthday on December 22, 2019. Jim was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on December 22, 1939. He grew up down South, then migrated to the valley, and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force. He loved flying! After his return to civilian life, he found his niche in construction, which became his main source of contributions to Tulare County, as a cabinet maker, contractor, and in antique's restoration. Jim loved woodworking, ranching and horses, and his two best friends, Pete and Daisy! Jim's last ten years were spent consoling and assisting with celebrations of life at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia. Jim will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Lorena Bailey; daughter Amber Gamayo (Justin); granddaughter Bailey Gamayo; great granddaughter Ava; sister Geraldine Williams (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews with extended family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Bailey and Fannie May Rogers; his sisters Sharon, Brenda and Stephanie and his brother Michael.
Memorial Mass services are scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church Street in Visalia, followed with fellowship and celebration at the PPAV Hall, 820 E. Main St in Visalia.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate donations to the on his behalf.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020