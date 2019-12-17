|
|
James Howard Johnson
Tulare - Howard passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1936 in Karnack, Texas to Walter and Fannie Johnson. The Johnson family moved from Texas to Woodville CA in the late 1940's. He graduated from Porterville High School. He served in the Army from August 1959 to August 1961 being stationed in Germany. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gladys and son Tim. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his son David, daughter in law Helen, grandson Sam and granddaughter Harper.
Viewing will be on December 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at Miller's Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare. Graveside service 12:00 Noon at the Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019