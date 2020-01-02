|
|
James Lenard Martin
James Lenard Martin born on January 23, 1941 passed away on November 8, 2019 surrounded by family after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. James was born in the city of Tulare at the Tulare District Hospital. He graduated from Lindsay High School in 1958 and joined the Marines at the age of 17. He was part of Charlie Company 5th Marine Battalion. In 1961 he married Lora Bridges, they have five children together. Lora Blaswich "Bill" Vickie Williams "Mike," Jimmy Martin "Kathy," Terrie Meurer "Alan", Debbie Gleason "Greg." He also had another daughter Melody Moon of Washington. He had 6 kids 16 grandchildren 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by his two sisters Barbara Baxter of Porterville and Betty Martin of Bend Oregon. His celebration of life will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2PM at the Visalia Sportsman Association at 601 E. Roosevelt Ave, Visalia. We would also like to thank Kaweah Delta Hospice for their wonderful care and special thanks to Renee.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020