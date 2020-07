James R. McCoyJames R. McCoy, 76, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 with his family by his side. James was born in Farmersville, CA to Van and Cordelia McCoy, along with his 5 brothers and sisters. James is proceeded in death by his wife Linda McCoy. James is survived by his 3 children, Theresa McCoy, Thomas McCoy and Sandra Manzi, along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Per James request, no services will be held at this time.