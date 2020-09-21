James "Jim" T. Ramsey



Visalia - James "Jim" T. Ramsey, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at home in Visalia. He was born on August 11, 1943 in Concord, CA, to Travis Ramsey and Chrystal Ramsey (Cardwell). Jim married Candice Ramsey (Laughlin) on May 5, 1979. He worked as a Plant Supervisor for 32 years with BP Performance Polymers in Goshen, CA. He then joined Julian Oil Company and drove hazardous materials for another 15 years before retiring at 70 years old. Jim dedicated his life to Jesus and attended Rise Church. His hobbies were drag races, nostalgic cars events, motor home trips & music. Jim loved sharing his life with his wonderful family and great friends. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Candice; his daughters, Kimberly Balderama (Ramsey) and Deborah Miller; grandsons, Travis, Samuel (Nikkole), Jack (Lesli), Kevin (Jessica), Finlay, and Liam, and many great-grandchildren which enjoyed his presence and love. Graveside service will be held at the Visalia Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:30. Due to pandemic restrictions, graveside service is limited to family only.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store