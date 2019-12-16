|
James Talbot (Jimmy)
Visalia - September 28, 1950 - December 13, 2019
Jimmy passed away at Kaweah Delta Hospital after a long illness on December 13, 2019.
Jimmy was born in Exeter, California and lived all his life in Visalia.
He graduated from Mt. Whitney High School, where he was infamous as being part of the group that burned a W in the Mineral King Bowl the night before the Cowhide. He worked in agriculture most of his life.
He had 2 daughters, Hayley Schrader and Maggie Talbot. He also had 2 grandchildren, Remington and Jensen Schrader, son in laws John Schrader and Carlos Cabrera.
He had a sister Debbie Maldonado, brother in law Michael Maldonado, sister in law Barbara Talbot and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Mada Talbot, his grandson Matix and his brother Dennis Talbot. His brother Dennis passed away 11 hours before Jimmy, so they got to go to heaven together.
Jimmy loved his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed by both. Life here on earth will not be the same without him.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel. 1700 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019