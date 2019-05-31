|
|
James William "Bill" Rowley
Visalia - Bill Rowley, 70, born on August 18, 1948 and died on May 27, 2019 with his family by his side.
Bill (Dad) was born and raised in Visalia and was known to have "cows in his blood". Having been raised on dairy farm, he knew at the age of 15 it was his calling. He married his high school sweetheart, best friend, and life partner, Vicki Stubblefield in 1968. For 50 years they a grew family and business side-by- side.
He has two children: Leslie Gardner (Steven) and Mike Rowley (fiancé Tricia Leeper). The light of his life was his grandkids. Four boys in total: Justin and Jordan Dunn and Derk and Cort Rowley. You could find our dad at every baseball game, football game, and fair they took part in. He was their biggest fan and could not have been prouder of each of them.
Our dad instilled a hard work ethic in our family — with 10- to 15-hour work days being his normal. Whether it was on the dairy milking cows or goats, or contracting and selling hay, his office light was always on.
For 25 years every Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m., he could be found setting up for Visalia Ministries Bible and Breakfast. Throughout his life, he served as a 4-H Dairy Leader, sat on numerous dairy industry boards, the Visalia Community Hospital board, hosted Blind Babies Foundation events and attended every activity his kids and grandkids were a part of.
As we celebrate his life, our dad had three loves: God, family and cows. He treasured the special bond with our mother, his grandsons, and his friends. He graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in Dairy Science, and his passion for cows could be seen everywhere — on his office walls, his phone screen saver and in most conversations. He believed there were few better things than seeing a good cow come through the barn or the show ring.
He lived his life with faith and integrity. He will be remembered as a kind human, a true friend, a husband, a father, Papa and a loud talker. He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Rowley and his mother, Virginia Rowley-McDonald. He is survived by his three brothers Don (Linda) Rowley, Ken (Kathy) Rowley and Jim Wynalda.
The world, without a doubt, is a better place because he was in it. To celebrate his life, we ask you to join us on Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel, 11720 Ave. 256, Visalia. In lieu of flowers, your presence means everything. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 31 to June 1, 2019