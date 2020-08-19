Jane B. Buchanan



Tulare - Jane Buchanan, passed away peacefully at Kaweah Delta Hospital on Thursday August 13th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Jane Buchanan was born to David Turkington and Velma Booth, January 5, 1955, in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1973. She married Richard Buchanan in 1974. Richard met Jane for the first time at the College of the Sequoias and it was love at first sight. These two soulmates were married for 46 years and lived together in Tulare, California. Together they raised three children and 3 adoptative children. Jane was an auditor at UPS for 26years until she retired in 2014. She was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and was honored with a plaque for 26 years of service. Jane lived to love her grandchildren. Disneyland has been a family tradition that started with her husband, children and has continued with her grandchildren. Yearly trips as a family created memories that will never be forgotten. It truly was the "Happiest Place on Earth". When Jane was not with her family, she loved to escape to the beach. Jane took pride in being the "Camp Host" at Pismo Creek. In Her downtime, you could find her outside catching up on reading and working on her tan. Jane's favorite pass time was baking and sewing. Jane throughout the years created many crafts but her beautiful blankets left memories on our hearts. Her love for baking could been seen on her social page and also in the kitchen with her granddaughter's Chelcia and Skyla Pimentel. She leaves as her legacy six children: Jennie Buchanan (Christopher Pimentel), Jacie Buchanan- Ramos (Pedro Ramos), Robby Buchanan (Meegan Buchanan), Suu Penteado (Pedro Penteado), Heather Green (Nate Green), Joleen Clark (Jason Clark).



She also leaves to cherish her memory of fourteen grandchildren, Chelcia Pimentel, Skyla Pimentel, Alysa Ramos, Jonathan Ramos, Weston Ramos, Cayla Penteado, Colin Penteado, Dylan Thomas, Kaylee Green, Michelle Uzzell, Kaylie Tood, Macenzie Buchanan, Ava Buchanan, and Pressly Buchanan. Her children remember her as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



She was preceded in death by David Turkington, (Father), Velma Booth, (Mother), Mark Turkingotn, (Brother), Robert Turkingotn (Uncle), Nanun (Great Aunt) and Oldie Buchanan (Brother-in-Law).



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 4-8 pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.



Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 10 am at North Tulare Public Cemetery. 4462 North J Street., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









