Jane Nelson
Visalia - Surrounded by those she loves and those that loved her, momma decided it was time to go home. She changed her address to HEAVEN on August 1, 2019. Almost seven years to the day that her husband Henry, the love of her life, went home. Their reunion must have been a beautiful thing!
She was born April 24, 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa and moved to the Exeter/Visalia area with her parents Eva and James Anderson when she was a baby. She resided most of her life in Visalia raising three children. She married the love of her life, Henry Nelson, in 1964 and moved to Fowler where they built their first home and lived for nine years. In 1975, Henry built their home in Santa Maria where they lived for twenty eight years. They call Santa Maria "God's Country". In 2003 they moved back to Visalia to be closer to family. She and Henry (Papa) spent forty-eight years together, traveling and enjoying life. She loved the Lord with all her heart and set a beautiful example of how to live and love for all of us. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is truly home now. God is Good!
She leaves five children, Bob Wihlidal (Mimi), Nancy Noel, Eva Riddle (Bill), Pam Eickmeyer (Fred) and Paul Nelson (Margaret); fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We have all been blessed to have her in our lives, won't be the same without our "grammy".
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in her honor. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 8, 2019