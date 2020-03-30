|
|
Janet Estelle Macedo
Tulare - Janet passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 after a lengthly illness, she was 83. She was born on November 27, 1936 to John W Souza and Adeline Souza, she was raised in Tulare CA . Janet attended school at Saint Aloysius and also Tulare Union High School. It was there, she met the love of her life, Frank Macedo her Freshman year. She graduated in 1954 and she and Frank married in April 1955. This marriage produced five children. Janet like most Mom's of this time stayed home with her children. She was an exceptional wife and mother, she cared deeply for her family , friends and neighbors, not out of obligation but because that was who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She would sew, bring food, send flowers, volunteer her services, or send a nice card what ever she could do to lift someone up.
Janet ensured that not only her Children but every Child who crossed he threshold were safe, happy and healthy. Whether it be with her kind heart, a stern voice or a firm hand.
Janet is survived by her beloved sister Linda( Linord) Cameron, her children Donna Sharley, Dyanna (Jim) McAuley, Danette (Rick) Bettencourt, David (Tina) Macedo and Dayna (William) Foxley. She had 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren whom she loved, cherished, and adored, along with various nieces, nephews, and cousins that she held dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her parents John and Adeline. A special thank you to her compassionate care team at Twin Oaks Nursing and Rehab and Hospice and the Angel who watched over her when we couldn't be there Sharon Gayden. Sharon was our Mothers eyes, ears and voice when she didn't have them for herself. We are forever grateful for her. Due to the Coronavirus Quarantine we are unable to announce services at this time as it changes daily. But one must wonder as we look into the Heavens if our Dear Mother would have appreciated a quarantine from the 5 of us at times. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020