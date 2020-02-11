|
|
Janet Winifred Altaffer Lowry
January 10, 1936 - February 5, 2020
Janet Altaffer Lowry passed away peacefully February 5, 2020 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Leland "Lee" Lowry, brother Boyd George Altaffer Jr (Swede) and sister Katherine Agnes Nixon. She is survived by her girls, Andrea Lowry Mendonca and Susan Lowry, granddaughter Sydney Dunbar and great grandchildren Tyce, Charlotte and Beau Dunbar and many family members and loving friends.
Janet was born in Tulare, CA to Boyd and Margerie Altaffer. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1953 where she was active in the Girls Athletic Association and the TUHS newsletter. After graduation she attended COS and then onto Fresno State where she received her degree in Business Administration in 1958. It was at Fresno State in a dance class where she met Lee.
After they married and settled in Delano where Lee obtained a teaching job at Delano High School she started working at the Chamber of Commerce. She met many lifelong friends during her time at the Chamber. She then began her teaching career at Delano High School prior to the birth of her first child. Janet took a hiatus from teaching to raise her girls. Once they were in high school, she resumed teaching fulltime until she retired in 1994.
Her family was the most important thing to her before her Lord and Savior as evidenced by her dedication to her husband and daughters. She could be seen at the various HS sporting events. Always the first one there and the last one to leave. She was known to all as having candy and snacks available for everyone. She enjoyed supporting her daughter Susan's athletic career and her husband's coaching career. She could be seen routinely keeping a stat sheet at all games. In her later years she could be found by Andrea's side at any and all of Sydney's sporting activities.
In the community she was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church leading youth bible studies and attending women's bible studies. She was actively involved in multiple community events such as organizing the Delano Fun Run, supporting the Delano Harvest Festival (Grand Marshall with her husband) and Relay for Life just to name a few.
Her faith was of the utmost importance to her as she battled through two bouts of breast cancer and multiple myeloma. Always thanking those around her who helped in her care. One of her greatest gifts was to always pray for her health care providers and take the time to always ask about them and their families.
Janet was loved by many and left a huge impact on both the Delano and Tulare Communities. A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday March 2, 2020 at 10 am at the Tulare First United Methodist Church 228 West Kern Avenue, Tulare. Those of you who knew her best knew she loved the color RED. To celebrate her feel free to wear RED on that date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Best Friends Animal Society 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, UT 84741 Attn: Juli S. Or phone 435-644-2001 option 5. Online option: https://secure.bestfriends.org/page/contribute/memory .
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 29, 2020