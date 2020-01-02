|
|
Janice Marie Hahn
Janice was born on January 5, 1946 in Chicago to William and Doris Hahn, the first born of four children. She passed away December 27, 2019.
Janice grew up in St. Augustine, Florida and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida State University. She moved to Visalia in the late 60's to begin a career in teaching. Janice was a deaf and hard-of-hearing teacher for Tulare County. When Janice retired she enjoyed traveling abroad and visited all 7 continents and over 70 countries. She was an avid reader and had been a member of The Lifestyle Center for over 30 years.
Janice is survived by her children: Ryan Thompson and wife Dolores Ramirez, and Courtney Hervin and husband Mark Hervin. Her grandchildren: Bailey Thompson, Roman Thompson and Jaxen Hervin. Her siblings: Melodee Arruda, Robin Kimitete and husband Rario Kimitete and Heather Hassan.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Rivera Hall, 120 N. Hall Street, Visalia at 2pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020