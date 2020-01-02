Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marie Hahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Marie Hahn Obituary
Janice Marie Hahn

Janice was born on January 5, 1946 in Chicago to William and Doris Hahn, the first born of four children. She passed away December 27, 2019.

Janice grew up in St. Augustine, Florida and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida State University. She moved to Visalia in the late 60's to begin a career in teaching. Janice was a deaf and hard-of-hearing teacher for Tulare County. When Janice retired she enjoyed traveling abroad and visited all 7 continents and over 70 countries. She was an avid reader and had been a member of The Lifestyle Center for over 30 years.

Janice is survived by her children: Ryan Thompson and wife Dolores Ramirez, and Courtney Hervin and husband Mark Hervin. Her grandchildren: Bailey Thompson, Roman Thompson and Jaxen Hervin. Her siblings: Melodee Arruda, Robin Kimitete and husband Rario Kimitete and Heather Hassan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Rivera Hall, 120 N. Hall Street, Visalia at 2pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -