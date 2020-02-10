|
Janine Lee Wiseman
Janine Lee Wiseman, age 56, passed away at Truckee Forest Hospital in Truckee California on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of James and Peggie (Cox) Wiseman, formerly of Tulare, and a 1981 Graduate of Tulare Union High School. While her death was expected as she had been dealing with liver failure for several years, it came quickly brought on by a combination of pneumonia and sepsis.
After graduating from Tulare Union, where she was a twirler with the band for all four years, she attended college in Santa Rosa. She was a licensed massage therapist and worked in the Truckee Region for a local chiropractor. In May of 1988, she married Jason Prater (Reno, Nevada) and in May 1989 she gave birth to her only child, Megan. Later she would marry Rob Sundeen (Truckee, California), and kept his name after they separated, simply because Janine Sundeen was a wonderful alliteration.
Janine had an infectious laugh and a whimsical sense of humor. Once her funny bone was tickled she would snicker for hours, reveling in the humor of the situation. She was a master of the snort-laugh and brought others into her joy and humor. She was funny, bold, kind, beautiful, edgy, warm and loving.
In her life, she tried many paths. She studied to be an artist (or a therapist)… she wasn't sure which one she wanted. She trained to be a bodybuilder. She became a talented massage therapist. She loved Sees chocolate, staying up late with her family to play board games and Christmas caroling with her extended family every Christmas eve. She was artistic and had a wonderful alto voice. Robin Williams once crossed a hotel lobby in New York City to tell her how beautiful she was… and she snort-laughed at him.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Peggie Wiseman; her sister Jami Wiseman, her daughter, confidant and joy, Megan, her sister-in-law Beth Wiseman and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Casper Wiseman. When asked what kind of service she would like after her passing, she said, "I want a party." Her family, all with Irish and Scottish roots, decided it should be a Wake… and has planned the event for July 2020. If you were a friend of Janine's or her family, send an email to [email protected] for an invitation or a message to the family.
Her death reminds us to hug those we love, hold them close and tell them we love them... as none of us know how long anyone has.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2020