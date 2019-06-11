Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulare Cemetery
Janis I. Forrester Garrison


1937 - 2019
Janis I. Forrester Garrison Obituary
Janis I. Forrester Garrison

Sun City, AZ - On Friday May 31,2019, Janis I. Forrester Garrison passed away in Sun City Arizona. She was born in Tulare CA on December 10, 1937. Jan was preceded in death by her son Micheal Brian Garrison. She is survived by her Husband Micheal of Sun City AZ, her sisters Carol Smith and Judy Forrester as well as many nieces and nephews. Jan and Mike had been married for 60 years.

A graveside memorial will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Tulare Cemetery at 10am. A gathering of family and friends will follow.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 11, 2019
