Jasper C. Parlier


1931 - 2019
Jasper C. Parlier Obituary
Jasper C. Parlier

Visalia -

It is with great sadness that the family of Jasper Parlier announces his passing after a short illness on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Visalia, CA, at the age of 88 years.

Jasper will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Anne, and his children, Larry (Ruthanne) Parlier, Jeff (Deborah) Parlier, and Janet (Mat) Joslin. Jasper will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, MaryEllen Parlier, Jennifer Joslin, Scott (Tara) Joslin, and Holly Joslin; and two great-grandchildren, Brandon Joslin and Colton Joslin. He is also survived by two sisters, Judith Heller and Nancy Duffield and many treasured nieces and nephews and extended family members. Jasper truly had so many, many cherished friends and was loved by all that knew him; he had no enemies.

Jasper was born on March 23, 1931, in the Selma hospital; he and his family lived in Parlier, California, where his forefathers were the Founders of the City of Parlier. He moved to Visalia at the age of 5 and lived on Woodland Drive for 83 years. He graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1948. Jasper was a Charter Member of the Visalia Vapor Trailers since it began in 1949. Jasper married Anne Kirby in 1950. He worked at the Chevrolet Garage from 1948 to 1968; then he accepted a teaching job at College of the Sequoias from 1968 to 1993 when he retired. He is a Life Member of the Elks, having joined in 1977.

Jasper had so many hobbies and kept busy all the time. He especially enjoyed going to the cabin at the 'Ranch' in Miramonte, California; that was his escape, but he loved sharing it with family and friends as well. He built so many useful things, many times crafting the actual parts himself. He enjoyed the entire process of anything mechanical, and just discussing it with a willing listener brought such a twinkle to his eyes. Jasper was also a master Pinochle player and loved a good game with his card-playing-buddies on Monday nights. He also enjoyed meeting daily with his coffee buddies to share stories and solve the world's problems.

Services will be:

Viewing on Sunday, September 22, 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Salser and Dillard, 127 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia. Graveside service on Monday, September 23, at 10:00, Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
