|
|
Jay Mervyn Smith
Tulare - Jay Mervyn Smith, of Tulare, California passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020, in Tulare, California.
Services will be held at 9 am on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 451 E. Merritt Ave., Tulare, California 93274. Burial will follow at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 J Street, Tulare, California 93274.
Jay Mervyn Smith was born on July 16th, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to John Mervyn Smith and Corabel Helen Taylor. He attended Orange High, class of 1962 where he played the trumpet in the Panther marching band. He went on to attend Brigham Young University with a focus on history and accounting. Jay married Mary Suzette Fasso (Campbell) on October 10th, 1980 in Tulare, CA. For over 50 years, he was your friendly neighborhood newspaper deliveryman for both Tulare and Kings County, distributing the Tulare Advance Register, Visalia Times Delta, San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, and Wall Street Journal. One of his greatest honors was his service to the church as Stake Missionary and Sunday Presidency. Beyond loving his grandchildren, he was a passionate fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and an Oakland Raiders season ticket holder. Jay loved nothing more than time spent at home watching classic comedies with his children and grandchildren. His favorites were Laurel and Hardy, I Love Lucy and the Three Stooges. He devotedly played strategic war games by mail with friends and his brother Kenny. He was also a history and Beatles trivia buff.
Jay Mervyn Smith is preceded in death by his grandfather Albert Taylor, his father John and mother Corabel Smith; his brother Kenneth Smith and Kenny's wife Maralee.
Jay Mervyn Smith is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary Suzette Smith and stepchildren: John Campbell. Adopted stepchildren: Suzohne (Campbell-Smith) West, her husband Joshua Mednick and sons Jayce and Evan Mednick. Wendy (Campbell-Smith) Harbaugh, her husband Thayne Harbaugh their daughters China Khoral, Azure Starr, and Paisley Tesla. Children: Joseph Fasso Smith and daughters Josten Bay and Kaylen Cadence. Jaynette Tallon and her husband Daniel Tallon and sons Austin Jay and Dylan Beau. Many many nephews, along with their spouses and children.
Special gratitude to Gonsalves-Fasso Florists of Hanford. Thanks to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service for the loving care and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- Tulare.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020