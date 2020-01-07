|
Jean Elaine Gimlin
Las Vegas, NV - Jean Elaine Gimlin died peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 99.
Jean is survived by her two children, Dennis (and Aileen Gimlin) and Sondra (and Edwin Nagelhout), her six grandchildren (James, Amber, Benjamin, Jacob, Megan, Daniel), thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gimlin, one brother, Gail, and one sister, Mildred.
Jean was born on October 7, 1920 in Buena Vista, WI to Carl and Leatha Bloedow. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1938. Jean served as a Staff Sergeant in the Women's Army Corp from 1943-1946, and earned a Good Conduct Medal, a Victory Medal, and a WAC Service Medal. She married Richard Gimlin on January 28, 1950. They had two children, Dennis and Sondra. The family moved to Visalia, CA in 1960, which became her home for the next 59 years. Jean was an active and dedicated member of Gateway (First Baptist) Church, and volunteered in the nursery for nearly forty years. She was a member of Eastern Star and served with the hospital guild at Kaweah Delta District Hospital. Her life was further enriched by the many lifelong friendships she made in the community. In 2015, Jean was blessed to make the Honor Flight, accompanied by Terry and Carol Barney and Sondra Nagelhout; she was a part of the first group of women to make the trip. Jean rooted for the San Francisco Giants, the Forty-Niners, and any team from Wisconsin. She passed while watching college football.
The memorial service will be held at Gateway Church on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 11:00A.M. Jean's family welcomes all to help celebrate her life. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Central Valley Honor Flight: cvhonorflight.org
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020