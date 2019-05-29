|
|
Jean Rohan
Tulare - Jean Naylor Rohan, age 86 of Tulare, passed away Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 in Visalia California.
Jean was born in Camden, New Jersey to James
and Virginia Naylor. After high school, she moved to Oakland, California. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Francis DeSales Rohan, Jr. and had four children. Jean and her family relocated to Three Rivers, Ca. in 1967 where she lived for 33 years.
While living in Three Rivers Jean continued to raise her four children. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, Lady Lions, Women's Club and started Hospice of Three Rivers.
After the death of her husband, Jean moved to Tulare Ca. and kept busy volunteering in her daughter's classroom, playing bridge and taking care of her grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed vacationing in Tahoe, gardening, cooking and spending time with family.
Jean was preceeded in death by her husband of 49 years. She is survived by her sister Polly Gates of Parker Co; two daughters; Cheryl Pakulak of Bonsall Ca.; Jennifer Stelter of Visalia,Ca. two sons; Frank Rohan of Visalia, Ca; Michael Rohan of North Bend Wa; eight grandchildren, and one great granchild.
A private family service will be held in June to celebrate Jean's life.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 29, 2019